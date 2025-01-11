In this week's wrap, we have Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surprising podcast with Zerodha CEO Nikhil Kamath, the Delhi Election schedule announcement, "scaremongering" over HMPV, the havoc wreaked by Los Angeles wildfire, and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's all you need to you about the Top News this week:

PM Modi's podcast with Nikhil Kamath In his first-ever podcast with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about his childhood, political journey, and commitment to putting the nation first. From personal anecdotes to visions for India by 2047, PM Modi offered a glimpse into his ideology and aspirations.

90-hour work week Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman S.N. Subrahmanyan sparked a controversial '90-hour workweek' debate, expressing regret over being unable to make employees work on Sundays. In a post shared on Reddit, the Chairman is heard saying, "I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy, because I work on Sundays. What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can the wives stare at their husbands? Get to the office and start working."

SN Subrahmanyan shared his recent conversation with a Chinese person who said that China could surpass the US due to its 90-hour workweek. The Chinese man explained that, while the U.S. works 50 hours a week, China works for 90 hours a week.

LA fires As wildfires erupted in and around Los Angeles, scores of residents have returned to their still smoldering neighborhoods even as the threat of new fires persisted and the nation's second-largest city remained unsettled. The catastrophic flames, fueled by a dangerous combination of "exceptional dryness" and strong winds, continued to ravage South California on Saturday, January 11.

At least 10 people reportedly died in the fire, luxury houses were burnt, acres of land was scorched and millions were forced to flee as wildfires engulfed parts of California since Tuesday.

HMPV 'scaremongering' China rebukes claims that the country's recent cases of infection with human metapneumovirus, or HMPV, is an "unknown virus". China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun called such claims "run counter to basic scientific knowledge and scaremongering".

HMPV is not a "new strain", and it has been present in the human world for more than 60 years, officials said on Friday. "It is a common virus that causes upper respiratory tract infections, and its infections are characterized by self-limiting illnesses," the spokesman said at a daily news conference when asked about some people's worries about the safety of travel to China and notions such as "an unknown virus appeared in China".