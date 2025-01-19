This week, from January 12 to January 19, a series of major news events made headlines both globally and nationally. In Gaza, a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas took effect, raising hopes for an end to the 15-month conflict, though uncertainties about Gaza’s future linger. In the U.S., President-elect Donald Trump’s arrival in Washington marked the beginning of festivities leading up to his second inauguration, with performances by notable celebrities and appearances from influential business leaders.

Gaza war ceasefire today: Hostage release to begin after 15-month Israel-Gaza war. What we know so far A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is set to take effect on Sunday morning, with a hostage release scheduled to follow hours later, potentially marking the beginning of an end to a 15-month war that has deeply affected the Middle East.

As reported by Reuters, Israeli forces have started withdrawing from Gaza's Rafah area towards the Philadelphi corridor along the Egypt-Gaza border, according to pro-Hamas media reports.

TikTok US Ban: TikTok stops working in US, removed from app stores Popular video-sharing platform TikTok is likely to go dark in the US on Sunday after a decision by the US Supreme Court unanimously upheld a bipartisan federal law giving TikTok time till 19 January to cut ties with its Chinese parent ByteDance or face a ban in the US

ByteDance has said that TikTok will go dark in the US if the Joe Biden administration does not provide assurances to companies like Apple and Google about not facing enforcement action for hosting the short video app.

Bangladeshi national attacked Saif Ali Khan arrested: Police Mumbai police on Sunday said a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national has been arrested for allegedly stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan at the latter's residence here, PTI reported.

Khan, 54, underwent emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital, where he was rushed following the incident that took place around 2.30 am at his apartment in the 'Satguru Sharan' building. He is recovering and may be discharged soon, doctors said.

Anita Anand drops out of race to become next Canada PM, says will do ’same’ as Trudeau Anita Anand, Canada's current Transport Minister said on Sunday she will not run for Prime Minister this time. Her name emerged as the top contender for the post after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered to resign once the ruling Liberal Party Liberal Party elects a new leader.

In a letter, Anita Anand said, “Today I am announcing that I will not be entering the race to become the next Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada and will not be seeking re-election as the Member of Parliament for Oakville. I will continue to honourably execute my roles as a public office holder until the next election.”



Odisha becomes 34th State in the country to implement Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY

The National Health Authority (NHA) on Monday signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Odisha to implement Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) in the eastern state.

With this agreement, Odisha has become the latest state to implement the PMJAY in convergence with the Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana Scheme (GJAY) in the Odia heartland.



Over 2 crore devotees take holy dip in Sangam on Makar Sankranti

Mahakumbh 2025: On Makar Sankranti, over two crore devotees participated in the first Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh 2025 at the Sangam in Prayagraj. Sadhus from 13 Akharas led the holy dip amid chants of Har Har Mahadev. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath congratulated devotees on the occasion.

Coldplay Mumbai concert: Special train, 10 buses announced for ‘Music of the Spheres’ tour Coldplay Mumbai concert: Only two days are left for the British rock band's ‘Music of the Spheres’ tour to begin! With over 70,000 people estimated to attend the concert, special train and additional buses have been announced to ensure a smooth travel for the fans.

Bengaluru Metro travel to get expensive, fares set to rise by 45%

Metro commuters in Bengaluru may soon face a 45 per cent hike in fares, significantly increasing travel costs across the city. The latest development has come a few days after the Karnataka government increased bus fares by 15 per cent. The official announcement is likely to be made tomorrow, January 18.