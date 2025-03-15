This week was marked by significant international and political developments. Key events included India and Mauritius signing a pact to fight financial crimes during PM Modi's visit.

Here are the top stories from March 8 to March 15: PM Modi's visit to Mauritius PM Narendra Modi and his Mauritius counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam have agreed to facilitate trade settlements in local currencies, viz Indian Rupee and Mauritian Rupee, ANI reported.

The two leaders also agreed to hold the second session of the High Power Joint Trade Committee under the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (CECPA) to further strengthen trade, economic cooperation and partnership between the two nations, ANI reported.

India and Mauritius have signed an agreement during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to strengthen cooperation in tackling money laundering, corruption, fraud, asset recovery, and the financing of illicit activities, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) announced on Thursday.

Trump asks Putin to ‘spare’ Ukrainians, Zelensky slams Russian president of ‘sabotaging diplomatic efforts’ Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Friday for beleaguered Ukrainian troops in the Russian region of Kursk to “surrender” as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the Russian leader of seeking to sabotage a ceasefire initiative.

The ceasefire proposal arises during a swift Russian counteroffensive in the western Kursk region. Moscow has pushed many of Kyiv’s forces out of the Kursk province and has been making progress in the eastern Ukrainian Donetsk region for the past year, as reported by AFP. Read here.

RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: SC to hear fresh plea by parents on March 17 RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: The Supreme Court will hear a fresh plea filed by the parents of the victim on March 17 in a rape-murder case that sparked nationwide outrage, NDTV reported on Thursday. The case pertains to the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old post-graduate trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata last August.

Her body was found on August 9 on the hospital premises. Police investigation revealed that the woman was raped and murdered. The incident triggered nationwide protests.

Tamil Nadu govt’s move to replace rupee symbol The DMK government has reportedly removed the official Rupee symbol ‘ ₹’ from the Tamil Nadu Budget 2025-26 documents.

The finance minister said that the move is more than mere symbolism—"It signals a dangerous mindset that weakens Indian unity and promotes secessionist sentiments under the pretence of regional pride."

"A completely avoidable example of language and regional chauvinism,” said Sitharaman. Read here.

Kannada actor Ranya Rao’s bail plea rejected in gold smuggling case Kannada actress Ranya Rao's bail application was rejected in the Economic Offences Court on Friday, March 14, in a gold smuggling case. Ranya Rao was arrested at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru after gold bars worth ₹12.56 crore were seized from her. Read here.

Bamber Thakur shot: Son Ishan claims it was a ‘conspiracy to kill’ ex-Congress MLA, ‘he named a few of them’ Former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur had told Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Himachal Pradesh government about the conspiracy being hatched to kill him via media, claimed his son Ishan Thakur.

Speaking with news agency ANI, Ishan said, “A few days ago, through media, my father told govt that a conspiracy was being hatched to kill him...he even took the names of a few leaders...” Read here.

Vadodara accident: Accused Rakshit Ravish says he wasn’t drunk, blames potholes: ‘Vision was hampered…’ A woman was killed instantly, and four others were injured when a speeding car, driven by a 20-year-old law student, collided with their two-wheelers in Vadodara city, Gujarat, in the early hours of Friday, according to the police.

The incident took place around 12:30 am near Muktanand Cross Roads in the Karelibaug area. Following the crash, the driver, Rakshit Chaurasiya, was arrested, as confirmed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Panna Momaya, PTI reported. Read here.