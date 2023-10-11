The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on 11 October registers a case against NewsClick for violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, CBI Sources said as reported by news agency ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A team of agency officials searched the residence and office of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, who was recently arrested by the Delhi Police in a case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, officials said as reported by PTI. It is alleged that the portal received foreign funds in violations of the FCRA case, officials added.

In its probe against the portal, the Delhi Police had alleged that funds were fraudulently infused by an active member of the propaganda department of the Communist Party of China, Neville Roy Singham, however, the allegations have been denied by the portal.

Earlier on 10 October, a Delhi court sent founder Prabir Purkayastha and human resources department head Amit Chakravarty to 10-day judicial custody.

Investigative authorities in India registered a case against the NewsClick site and its journalists on 17 August, weeks after a New York Times report alleged that the NewsClick website had received funds from an American millionaire who, the Times wrote, had funded the spread of "Chinese propaganda."

(More details awaited)

