Newsclick case: Delhi police informs court ‘We have obtained all requisite sanction to…’
Delhi Police obtained necessary sanctions under UAPA and CrPC for prosecuting accused in NewsClick Case. Chargesheet with nearly 8,000 pages filed in Patiala House Court. Court deferred matter to April 30, 2024, for review of chargesheet.
The Delhi Police informed the Patiala House Court that they've obtained all required sanctions under UAPA and CrPC for prosecuting the accused in the NewsClick Case. Special Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh submitted three sanction orders, included in a supplementary chargesheet under UAPA.