The Delhi Police informed the Patiala House Court that they've obtained all required sanctions under UAPA and CrPC for prosecuting the accused in the NewsClick Case. Special Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh submitted three sanction orders, included in a supplementary chargesheet under UAPA.

The court, led by Additional Sessions Judge Dr. Hardeep Kaur, deferred the matter to April 30, 2024, to review the chargesheet for cognizance. Filed by the Special Cell of Delhi Police, the chargesheet spans nearly 8,000 pages with annexures. This update marks a significant step forward in the legal proceedings against those implicated in the case.

Special Public Prosecutors Advocate Akhand Pratap Singh and Suraj Rathi apprised the court that the chargesheet named Prabir Purkayastha and PPK Newsclick Studio Pvt Ltd as an accused.

According to Delhi Police, a chargesheet has been filed against Newsportal Newsclick and its founder, Prabir Purkayastha, in a case registered under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, following allegations that News Portal received huge money for pro-China propaganda.

In the matter, Newsclick HR Head Amit Chakraborty has been turned approver in the case.

Prabir Purkayastha, founder and editor-in-chief of NewsClick, along with the head of its human resources department, Amit Chakravarty, were arrested in the case on October 3, 2023. Both were arrested under stringent provisions of the UAPA under sections 13, 16, 17, 18, and 22 of the UAPA, along with IPC sections 153A and 120B.

The Delhi Police FIR stated that foreign funds in crores have been infused illegally in India by Indian and foreign entities inimical to India in pursuance of a conspiracy to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, to cause disaffection against India and to threaten the unity, integrity, and security of India.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell, in its FIR against news web portal NewsClick's founder and Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha, stated that People's Dispatch Portal, owned and maintained by M/S PPK Newsclick Studio Pvt. Ltd., has been used for intentionally peddling false narratives through paid news in lieu of crores of Rupees of illegally routed foreign funds as part of conspiracy.

