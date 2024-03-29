NewsClick case: Delhi Police to file 8,000-page chargesheet tomorrow; editors, co-founders, employees named as accused
In the chargesheet, NewsClick has been accused of taking more than ₹80 crore from Chinese entities to spread misleading anti-India news.
The Delhi Police Special Cell will submit its 8,000-page chargesheet before a Delhi court in the NewsClick case on March 30. The police said the chargesheet names the editors, co-founders, and employees of the news portal along with US-based billionaire Neville Roy Singham as "accused".