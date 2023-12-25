NewsClick case: HR head Amit Chakravarty moves court to turn approver
Amit Chakravarty moved an application before special judge last week, seeking pardon in the case and claiming he had material information that he was willing to disclose to the Delhi Police, says a report
Amit Chakravarty, human resources department head of NewsClick, has moved a Delhi court seeking its permission to turn an approver in a case related to pro-China propaganda, said a report by PTI citing court sources.
