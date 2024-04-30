NewsClick: Court acknowledges founder Prabir Purkayastha received funds for pro-China content
The judge ordered arguments on framing of charges in the matter will be done on May 31. Earlier this year, court allowed NewsClick HR Head Amit Chakravarty to turn approver in the case.
Delhi court on Tuesday took cognisance a charge sheet against NewsClick's Prabir Purkayastha, founder and Editor-in-Chief, under UAPA, alleging the news portal received funds for pro-China content. The Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur found sufficient evidence, ordering the prosecution to provide copy of the charge sheet to Purkayastha.