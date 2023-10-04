NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police remand
NewsClick and its journalists have been targeted in a case filed under UAPA. The case comes after a New York Times report alleged that the website received funds from an American millionaire who has been accused of funding Chinese propaganda.
NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakravarty, who were arrested in a case filed under the anti-terror law UAPA following allegations the portal received money for pro-China propaganda, have been sent to seven days of police remand, said officials on Wednesday.