NewsClick UAPA case: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has brought the 8000-page chargesheet copy in a trunk. Check out the video.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police will shortly file a chargesheet against the news portal NewsClick in Delhi's Patiala House court.

Also Read: NewsClick case: Delhi Police to file 8,000-page chargesheet tomorrow; editors, co-founders, employees named as accused The police team has brought the 8000-page chargesheet copy and relevant documents in a trunk to the court. Editors, co-founders and employees of the news portal have been named in the chargesheet, according to police. US-based billionaire Neville Roy Singham has also been named as the "accused".

NewsClick has been accused of receiving funds to circulate pro-China propaganda. The news publication has been booked under the anti-terror law and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). It has been alleged that NewsClick has taken over ₹80 crore from Chinese entities.

Also Read: NewsClick case: CBI files FCRA violation case against firm; searches office, residence of founder Prabir Purkayastha The news publication, as per the FIR, received money from Chinese entities to "disrupt the sovereignty of India" and cause disaffection against the country, as per PTI.

A Delhi court earlier granted 10 more days to police for the completion of the investigation against NewsClick founder and editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha.

The judicial custody of NewsClick's HR department head Amit Chakravarty, the accused-turned-approver, was extended by 10 more days.

Also Read: NewsClick case: HR head Amit Chakravarty moves court to turn approver Raids were conducted in October 2023 at 88 locations in Delhi and in seven other states against the suspects named in the FIR and those whose names surfaced during the analysis of data, police said.

Further allegations Purkayastha is also alleged to have conspired with the People's Alliance for Democracy and Secularism (PADS) to sabotage the electoral process during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

NewsClick, founded in 2009, has been known for openly criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his brand of politics.

