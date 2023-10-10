'Is reporting on Covid policy terrorism?’: Newsclick's Purkayastha produced in court, Delhi police seek 10 days custody
NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakravarty produced in court by Delhi Police over allegations of receiving money for pro-China propaganda. Delhi Police sought 10 days judicial custody for the duo, on which the Delhi Court reserved its order
NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, and Human Resource department head Amit Chakravarty were produced in court on Tuesday by Delhi Police. During the hearing Prabir Purkayasta's counsel asked the judge if reporting critically of (India’s) Covid policy, farmers protest be termed ‘terrorism’.