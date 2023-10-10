NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakravarty produced in court by Delhi Police over allegations of receiving money for pro-China propaganda. Delhi Police sought 10 days judicial custody for the duo, on which the Delhi Court reserved its order

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, and Human Resource department head Amit Chakravarty were produced in court on Tuesday by Delhi Police. During the hearing Prabir Purkayasta's counsel asked the judge if reporting critically of (India's) Covid policy, farmers protest be termed 'terrorism'.

The two were produced before Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur around 2.50pm. Purkayastha and Chakravarty have been arrested in a case lodged under anti-terror law UAPA over allegations that the news portal received money to spread pro-China propaganda.

The Delhi Court reserved its order on Delhi police's plea for 10 days judicial custody for Prabir Purkayastha, Amit Chakravarty.

The Delhi Police had also sealed the office of NewsClick in connection with its probe into a case filed under the anti-terror law UAPA following allegations that it received money for pro-China propaganda.

During the hearing, Purkayasta's counsel also informed the court that no prima facie case made out against him under anti-terror law UAPA. The counsel also argued Chakravarty was not a journalist nor had he received any payment.

Delhi Police sought 10 days judicial custody for Prabir Purkayastha, and NewsClick human resources department head Amit Chakravarty. Purkayasta's counsel opposed the plea for the news portal founder.

A raid was conducted on 3 October at 88 locations in Delhi and seven in other states, and 46 journalists and contributors to NewsClick were questioned.

The Delhi Police seized more than 300 electronic gadgets from the office of NewsClick and residences of its journalists.

According to the FIR, a large amount of funds to the news portal came from China to "disrupt the sovereignty of India" and cause disaffection against the country.

It also alleged NewsClick's Purkayastha conspired with a group -- People's Alliance for Democracy and Secularism (PADS) -- to sabotage the electoral process during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Following the raids, 46 individuals, including nine female journalists, were questioned by the Special Cell in Delhi and NCR.

The Delhi High Court Monday reserved its order on pleas by Purkayastha and Chakravarty challenging their arrest and the subsequent 7-day police remand.

(With agency inputs)

