Newspaper vendors, domestic helps permitted to enter societies in Ghaziabad

Newspaper vendors, domestic helps permitted to enter societies in Ghaziabad1 min read . 08:42 AM IST
Most residents had raised the demand with the administration that newspaper hawkers and domestic helps be allowed to enter the societies
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Most residents had raised the demand with the administration that newspaper hawkers and domestic helps be allowed to enter the societies
Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey on Saturday said he has allowed newspaper hawkers and domestic helps to enter residential societies.
Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey on Saturday said he has allowed newspaper hawkers and domestic helps to enter residential societies.
Most residents had raised the demand with the administration that newspaper hawkers and domestic helps be allowed to enter the societies.
Most residents had raised the demand with the administration that newspaper hawkers and domestic helps be allowed to enter the societies.
Domestic helps, drivers, plumbers, electricians, and air conditioner mechanics would be permitted to enter societies if their services are sought by the residents.
But the society residents will have to take precaution against COVID-19, the DM added.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated