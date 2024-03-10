News
NexCAR 19 cancer therapy: Conceived at IIT Bombay, delivered in Tata Memorial
Devina Sengupta 10 min read 10 Mar 2024, 08:35 PM IST
Summary
- CAR T-cell therapy involves modifying a patient’s T-cells—white blood cells that are integral to the immune system. The lab-modified cells are then infused in the patient to multiply and fight cancerous cells. The therapy costs $400,000 in the US and tenth of that in India. But, does it work?
Mumbai: Sheeba Verghese, 60, the founder of a disability-focused non-governmental organization in Faridabad, had always had a beautiful, thick shock of hair. Three years ago, however, she noticed something that would eventually take a toll on her scalp—there was a growth on her tonsils. Tests revealed that she had diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), one of the most common types of lymphoma (cancer of the lymph nodes). She tried naturopathy in Kerala, and then chemotherapy at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. After eight rounds of chemotherapy through much of last year, Sheeba had lost all her hair, even her eyebrows. But for a while, the treatment seemed to be working.
