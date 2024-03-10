NexCAR 19 cancer therapy: Conceived at IIT Bombay, delivered in Tata Memorial

According to an article published on the website of the National Cancer Institute, the US government’s principal agency for cancer research, the therapy modifies T-cells with a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) to target CD19, an antigen/protein usually seen in large amounts on the surface of B cells. A B-cell is a type of white blood cell; an antigen warns the body that something is foreign and is capable of stimulating an immune response. After being refined in the lab for years, the NexCAR 19 therapy was first tried out on a patient on 4 June 2021 at Tata Memorial Hospital, as part of a human trial. NexCAR 19 costs a tenth of the treatment in the US, so it is cheaper in relative terms. According to the doctors, CAR T-cell therapy costs $400,000 in the US, whereas in India, where the therapy became commercially available in November 2023, it can currently be done for ₹40-45 lakh.