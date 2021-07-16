Next 3-4 months critical, warns Centre amid Covid third wave concerns. Read here

The situation is currently under control but it can deteriorate if Covid-appropriate behaviour is not followed, the government warned

While Covid-19 cases are on the decline in country, complacency with precautions may result in the onset of a third wave of infections, the central government warned. The next three to four months will be crucial in deciding the course of the pandemic, the government added.

Meanwhile, only 73 districts have recorded more than 100 cases daily in the week ending on July 14, it said.

The slow decline in number of coronavirus daily cases is a warning for the country that the situation is currently under control but it can deteriorate if Covid appropriate behaviour not followed, the government said.

"Our vaccines are effective and hugely safe and people with comorbidities, pregnant and lactating women must also take them. However, we cannot be fully dependent on vaccines, need to mask up as well," NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul said.

"One dose of vaccine was able to reduce the

mortality rate by 82 per cent. Two doses of vaccine were successful in preventing 95 per cent of deaths due to Covid-19 during the second wave," he added during press briefing on the Covid-19 situation in the country

