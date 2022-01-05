People need to be cautious for the next four to six weeks to control a possible third wave of Covid-19 and the spread of the Omicron variant in Karnataka , said state health minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday.

"My appeal to the people is, four to six weeks is crucial. As we have observed worldwide, it is declining in five to six weeks. This wave will not be for too long, like in the first and second wave that was for three to four months," said Sudhakar.

The minister asserted that the new variant will decline as fast as it has spread. "If we remain cautious for at least four to six weeks, we will be able to control it," he said, adding that there is no need to worry in case of infections.

Noting that the Omicron variant of coronavirus enters the throat through the nose, but entering the lungs is very rare, the minister, who is also a medical professional, said: “This is the reason why the cases requiring oxygen, ventilators and ICU are very less this time."

"But, its effect may be more on those who have not taken both the doses of Covid vaccination. So, I request people with folded hands to get vaccinated with both doses mandatorily," Sudhakar said.

He said that those above 60 years and with comorbidities will be given the third preventive dose of vaccination from 10 January along with health workers and front line Covid warriors.

“Our fast phase vaccination effort has helped Karnataka to control the large scale spread of the virus," said the minister.

Speaking about the ongoing vaccination drive for those between the age group of 15-18 years that was rolled out on January 3, Sudhakar said Karnataka is at third place in the country by covering about 25% of the age group in the state.

"One in every four children (adolescents) in this age group have been vaccinated so far. It is happening at a fast phase," he said, adding that the vaccine drive is on track with the government's target to cover the entire population in the age group within 10 to 15 days.

The minister also sought cooperation from all stakeholders, including opposition parties and organisations, to join hands with the government in containing the spread of the virus.

Further, he called on the people to follow the guidelines and containment measures announced by the government and cooperate with the administration.

The Karnataka government on Tuesday decided to impose a curfew on weekends and restricted public gatherings to fight the third wave of Covid-19 till 19 January.

In addition to this, the daily night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am, which is supposed to end on 7 January, will continue for two more weeks.

