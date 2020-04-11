In his video conference call with states' Chief Ministers PM Narendra Modi is said to have emphasized the criticality of coming 3-4 weeks for determining the impact of the steps taken till now to contain the coronavirus, adding that teamwork is the key to facing the challenge, the PMO said in a statement.

PM suggested specific measures for agriculture and allied sector including modification of agri market laws to facilitate sale of farm produce.

PM suggested that direct marketing for farm produce can be incentivised to prevent crowding in mandis, for which model APMC laws should be reformed swiftly. Such steps will help farmers sell products at their doorstep, he told the CMs.

On exit plan from lockdown, PM Modi said there seems to be a consensus amongst states on extension of it by another two weeks, the statement added.

PM categorically assured that India has adequate supplies of essential medicines andsaid that measures are being taken to ensure the availability of protective gear and critical equipment for all front-line workers. He also gave a stern message against black marketing and hoarding.

PM had observed that the combined effort of Centre and states has helped reduce impact of Covid-19 but said that constant vigilance continues to be paramount.

PM had condemned attacks on health professionals and incidents of misbehaviour with students from North-East and Kashmir and underlined that such cases need to be dealt with firmly.

PM said Aarogya Setu app is an essential tool in Covid-19 fight and that it is possible to use it as an e-pass to facilitate travel from one place to another.

"There's a need to curb lockdown violations and ensure adherence to social distancing," PM Modi told the chief ministers. The CMs had sought financial, fiscal assistance from Centre to boost resources in fight against Covid-19 pandemic.