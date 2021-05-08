Subscribe
Home >News >India >Next Assam CM? Himanta Sarma, Sarbananda Sonowal to meet Nadda today

Next Assam CM? Himanta Sarma, Sarbananda Sonowal to meet Nadda today

Sonowal is considered a leader with clean image and belongs to Assam's indigenous tribal community.
1 min read . 10:23 AM IST ANI

The BJP has stormed back to power in the crucial Northeastern state retaining its hold on the government.

Almost a week after winning the Assam Assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to decide on the name of its Chief Ministerial nominee today in a crucial meeting called by the central leadership of the party.

Party sources stated that incumbent Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Assam strongman and minister in his cabinet Himanta Biswa Sarma have been summoned to the national capital to decide the leadership issue in the state and will meet party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda before noon.

However, it is understood that the party has been facing issues over selection of Chief Minister.

However, a section of the party feels that Himanta would be a better choice considering his strong organizational skills and appeal with the masses.

Sources stated that the party is expected to make an announcement on the new CM of the state soon after customary meeting of the party's parliamentary board.

BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a comfortable majority in Assam winning 75 seats of the total 126 constituencies. While BJP secured 60 seats, about 33 its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party, Liberal (UPPL) bagged nine and six seats respectively.

