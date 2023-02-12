‘Next big agenda for CBIC is adding more taxpayers’
As per official data, India has over 63 million unincorporated, non-agricultural micro, small and medium enterprises, 99% of which are in the micro sector, defined as having sales of up to ₹5 crore.
New Delhi: Beefing up the taxpayer roll is the next big task for the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), said the chairman of the body that’s helped stabilize revenue collections and take measures to decriminalize violations—essential ingredients of tax reform.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×