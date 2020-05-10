Next major software upgrade for Mi, Redmi smartphones to be unveiled on 19 May

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi announced its next custom Android skin MIUI 12 in China and it seems the company is now ready to roll out the update to global users of all eligible Xiaomi and Redmi devices.

According to a report in Android Central, the company will initiate the global roll-out of MIUI12 on May 19. The Chinese company is also expected to reveal the eligible smartphones on 19 May.

Few of the major upgrades include Dark Mode 2.0 ,a redesigned camera app, new always-on display themes, privacy options, new live wallpapers and more.

The MIUI camera app will also be updated to support the customized layout of buttons and various modes while new multi-tasking features such as window mode will be introduced with the upgrade.

The new upgrade will feature some new health monitoring tools which includes sleep cycle tracker, which is expected to achieve an accuracy as high as 96%.

There’s no official word about the device’s launch in India but XIaomi is expected to launch the update soon after the global launch as it is the second largest market for the company outside China.

Xiaomi recently launched three new products in India which includes Mi 10, Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2. The Mi Box 4K is priced at ₹3,499 and went on sale in India today. The company has priced the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 at ₹4,499 but will be selling it at an introductory price of ₹3,999.

The flagship smartphone Mi 10 is available for pre-order and the company has priced the base variant at ₹49,999 and the top variant at ₹54,999. The company is offering ₹3000 cashback with HDFC credit and debit cards.

