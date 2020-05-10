Next one week, all shops to be shut in Pune's Covid-19 containment zones

Amid novel coronavirus outbreak in the country, Pune Municipal Commissioner has issued an order, to close all shops, including those selling essential items, in 69 containment zones of Pune from 11 to 17 May.

The order comes after authorities observed that people were not observing social distancing and other lockdown norms advocated to combat the spread of Covid-19 in the district, said civic chief Shekhar Gaikwad to PTI.

He also added that the decision to shut all shops was taken after a review meeting.

Pune is among the worst-hit urban areas in the country with the district having 2,732 positive cases as on Saturday.

Of these, 2,380 are in Pune Municipal Corporation limits.

According to the latest figures from the health ministry, Maharashtra on Sunday morning reported more than 20,000 cases since the outbreak. The state reported 48 more deaths, taking its total death toll to 779 while its number of cases stood at 20,228.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India jumped to 62,939 after 3,277 covid-19 infections were detected in past 24 hours, showed figures released by the Health Ministry today morning. The death toll due to coronavirus-related complications went up to 2,109. In 24 hours, the death toll rose by 128.

With inputs from agencies

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated