The Centre will soon unveil the next phase of its flagship skill development programme, the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), which will primarily focus on the role of states, the fate of migrant workers, and the employment scenario.

It will address issues related to quality of training, skill and training centres, besides the quality of trainers, said R.K. Singh, minister of state for skill development and entrepreneurship. States participation will have to go up, he added.

PMKVY will now focus more on entrepreneurship, demand-driven skill development, digital technology, and skill pertaining to industry 4.0, Union minister of skill development and entrepreneurship, Mahendra Nath Pandey said at a virtual event to commemorate five years of the skills mission.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday also stressed on the need for skill mapping and job matching in the skills ecosystem, saying demand-driven skills will help change the work culture and business environment.

The Union government had in 2016 approved ₹12,000 crore for PMKVY with the target of training 10 million people by 31 March 2020. The skill development ministry claimed that 9.2 million people have been trained so far. As part of the first phase, the Centre had allocated 25% of the funds to state governments, while in the second phase, the states will have to take more responsibility, and will have a greater share of the funds.

“State governments, district administrations…we have to look up to them as our resources. We must be ready to attract companies that aim to relocate to India from countries such as China. It is an opportunity," said Singh.

The ministry will focus on quality outcome rather than numbers. Singh said it is better to have 50 good quality institutions than 100 whose quality was not adequate. He also touched upon the need for restructuring sector skill councils (SSCs) and bringing leading industries in its fold.

There is a need to get ready for a changed world order and the changing jobs scenario because of a change in the business environment, Singh said. “The next five years of the Skill India mission will also focus on driving entrepreneurship among the youth. The digital economy will see a rise in entrepreneurship on social mobility as it can be integral in opening up new opportunities and driving inclusive growth," Pandey said.

Skills and jobs mapping will be done across sectors and states, and the direction given by the Prime Minister will be followed, he added.

Earlier in the day, Modi highlighted the need to map global manpower in different sectors and align Indian standards with other countries so that skilled Indians can fill the gap between global demand and supply of workforce.

“Skill mapping will make things easier," Modi said, adding that in a rapidly changing business environment and market conditions, skilling and re-skilling will assume importance for the labour market.

The government had last week launched a digital platform for skill mapping of workers, including migrant workers, which will work as a matchmaker between the skilled workforce and region-specific jobs available, said the Prime Minister.

