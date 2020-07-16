Next phase of India’s skill programme to focus on quality, states’ role

The Union government had in 2016 approved ₹12,000 crore for PMKVY with the target of training 10 million people by 31 March 2020. The skill development ministry claimed that 9.2 million people have been trained so far. As part of the first phase, the Centre had allocated 25% of the funds to state governments, while in the second phase, the states will have to take more responsibility, and will have a greater share of the funds.