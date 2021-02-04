Next Republic Day parade will be on Central Vista Avenue: Hardeep S Puri

The 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony of the Central Vista Avenue was performed by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. With this ceremony, the work has started for the development and redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue. The Central Vista Avenue starting from North and South Block to India Gate, that includes the Rajpath, its adjoining lawns and canals, rows of tree, Vijay Chowk and the India Gate plaza is a 3 km long stretch.

"Next Republic Day parade will be on Central Vista Avenue. It'll be a symbol of Modern India. Some don't understand its importance, some don't want the country to progress. They were questioning COVID vaccine too but as all can see, we had a phenomenal rollout," said Union Minister Hardeep S Puri, ANI reports.

The government approved a proposal for the development of Central Vista Avenue with an estimated cost of ₹608 crores.





