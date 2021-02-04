Next Republic Day parade will be on Central Vista Avenue: Hardeep S Puri

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony of the Central Vista Avenue was performed by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. With this ceremony, the work has started for the development and redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue. The Central Vista Avenue starting from North and South Block to India Gate, that includes the Rajpath, its adjoining lawns and canals, rows of tree, Vijay Chowk and the India Gate plaza is a 3 km long stretch.

The 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony of the Central Vista Avenue was performed by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. With this ceremony, the work has started for the development and redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue. The Central Vista Avenue starting from North and South Block to India Gate, that includes the Rajpath, its adjoining lawns and canals, rows of tree, Vijay Chowk and the India Gate plaza is a 3 km long stretch.

The government approved a proposal for the development of Central Vista Avenue with an estimated cost of ₹608 crores.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}