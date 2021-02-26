{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Registrations of the next phase of India's Covid-19 vaccination is slated to begin from 1 March and those who are eligible for the jab in this phase can self-register on the government's portal, Co-Win for the same, according to officials. India started its vaccination drive on 16 January. In the first phase, healthcare and frontline workers have been vaccinated.

Registrations of the next phase of India's Covid-19 vaccination is slated to begin from 1 March and those who are eligible for the jab in this phase can self-register on the government's portal, Co-Win for the same, according to officials. India started its vaccination drive on 16 January. In the first phase, healthcare and frontline workers have been vaccinated.

In the second phase, people above 60 years of age and those over 45 with comorbidities will be inoculated against the Covid-19.

Cost of Covid-19 shots {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The vaccination will take place at around 10,000 government facilities which will be free of cost. However, at private hospitals, beneficiaries will have to pay for vaccination.

The Centre has estimated that this priority group is approximately around 27 crores.

Also Read | The limits to India’s privatization push {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The option for self-registration will not be limited to online channels as many may not be well-versed with using apps.

Apart from the Co-WIN app, there will be registration windows open in hospitals. There will be no charge for registration.

A new version of the Co-WIN app will be launched soon, where common people will be able to log in and register for vaccination.

A photo ID will be required to register for those above 60 years of age. For co-morbidity issues, a medical certificate will also be required.

The government may issue a form with co-morbidity details mentioned which a prospective beneficiary will have to fill and get signed by a doctor after an examination.

These documents will have to be produced during vaccination. For the next phase of vaccination, which will kickstart from Monday, there will be booked as well as open slots. More than 1.30 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered so far, as per the Union Health Ministry.

India has two coronavirus vaccine candidates-- Covishield and COVAXIN which has received emergency use authorisation from the national drugs regulator. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}