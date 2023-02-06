Next sale of sovereign green bonds likely by September
The government plans to sell ₹15,000-16,000 crore of the green bonds in the second half of the next fiscal to fund public sector projects
India may sell sovereign green bonds for the second year starting 1 April to fund investments in solar, wind and hydro and other projects that mitigate the impact of carbon emissions.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×