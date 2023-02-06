Next sale of sovereign green bonds likely by September

“Now, we have taken care of pre-requisites and have the building blocks and necessary conditions for green bonds. We have also done an external evaluation of green bonds. And one tranche has already been done on 25 January, and another is planned for the week. So, the money we are going to raise this year, we will utilize that money in the next fiscal before we go to the market for the next round of bonds tranche. When we raise money through the green bonds, the commitment is that it is used only for green projects," the secretary said in an interview.