UK High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis on Saturday said that he is delighted with UK-India cooperation on the Covishield Covid-19 vaccine. He added that the next step is to increase the flow of people between the two countries.

In an interview with ANI news agency, Ellis said, "We are delighted with UK-India cooperation on Covishield, those travelling from India can now enter the UK without quarantine".

"The next step is to get people moving between India and UK. Easing the way for business travellers to come here and opening up more flights can get the flow of people," the British High Commissioner added.

On the possible recognition of Covaxin, Ellis said, " We have to look at each process in terms of each vaccine. In turn, we start with the ones who are recognised by a regulator that includes obviously Covishield".

This week, the UK lifted its quarantine rule for Indian travellers . The UK on Thursday announced that fully vaccinated Indians who have taken Covishield dose will not require to undergo 10-day quarantine on arrival from October 11.

Earlier, the UK government had made it mandatory for Indian travellers to undergo 10-day quarantine even though the Covishield vaccine has received WHO's approval.

India strongly protested the quarantine rule and imposed reciprocal action under which all British nationals arriving in India from the UK needed to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine even if they are fully vaccinated.

The UK initially refused to recognize Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII). However, following India's strong criticism of the decision, the UK amended its new guidelines and included the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the Indian government would soon revise its guidelines for foreign nationals from the UK after the country was ordered to discontinue mandatory testing and quarantine norms for those vaccinated with Covishield travelling from India to the UK

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.