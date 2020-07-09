Home >News >India >Next summit between India and EU to be held via video conference on 15 July
(Photo: ANI)
(Photo: ANI)

Next summit between India and EU to be held via video conference on 15 July

1 min read . Updated: 09 Jul 2020, 03:47 PM IST PTI

PM Modi will hold extensive talks with President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on a range of issues in the summit, say EU officials

New Delhi: The 15th summit between India and the European Union will be held via video conference on July 15, officials of the influential grouping said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold extensive talks with President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on a range of issues in the summit, they said.

The leaders are expected to reiterate their determination to promote effective multilateralism and a rules-based multilateral order, with the United Nations (UN) and the World Trade Organisation (WTO) at its core, the officials said.

The summit will be an opportunity to strengthen the EU-India strategic partnership based on shared principles and values of democracy, freedom and rule of law, they said.

The summit is aimed at delivering concrete benefits for the people in the EU and India, the officials said, adding the leaders will discuss ways to boost cooperation in areas of security, climate, environment, trade and investment, digital economy and connectivity.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. (Photo: Reuters) (REUTERS)

After India, Australia to ban TikTok over fears of data security threat

1 min read . 03:38 PM IST
Photo: AFP

European Union bars visitors from US where experts warn of potential virus surge

4 min read . 01 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout