Next three to four months remain critical in India’s fight against Covid: Govt

New Delhi: Next three to four months are very critical for India in its fight against covid-19, central government said on Friday with the World Health Organization (WHO) this week warning early signs of global third wave of the pandemic.

India is currently witnessing a slow decline in number of covid-19 cases, which the government said, is a warning that the situation can deteriorate easily if people don’t follow Covid appropriate behaviour. "Except North and South American regions, all other WHO regions are moving from good to bad and bad to worse. The world is moving towards a third wave and this is a fact. India is yet to achieve herd immunity and at this time the risk of spread remains high. Majority of Indians continue to remain vulnerable to the virus spread," said Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog adding the coming three to four months remain crucial in deciding the course of the pandemic.

“We should use this widow of time to upgrade our health infrastructure to prepare for the next wave which can still be averted by following covid-19 appropriate behaviour," said Paul.

The union health ministry further said that one of the most important covid-19 appropriate behaviour i.e. wearing of masks has gone down since the country started opening up lockdown restrictions. There is a projected dip of 74% in mask usage in the country after the lockdown., the government added.

In a presentation, the union health ministry showed that mask usage increased from March-April and reached its peak in May which was during the peak of the second wave. Starting June and July the mask usage drastically decreased. “As projected, the usage of masks will decline further and threat of third wave will loom large," said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary at union health ministry. "Analysis shows a projected decline in the use of face masks as we resume activities. We should incorporate the use of face masks in our lives as a new normal," he said.

While the recovery rate has increased in the country and the daily positive cases are also declining, the government said, there are a few areas of concern. “47 districts across 12 states and union territories have reported Covid-19 positivity rate over 10% for the week ending July 15. The states and UTs were Manipur, Kerala, Rajasthan, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, Assam, Maharashtra and Puducherry," Agarwal said.

India reported 38,949 new cases in last 24 hours along with 554 deaths. India's Active Caseload is currently at 4,30,422 and the active cases constitute 1.39% of total cases.

Daily new cases in the country continue to show a decline during the second wave. Average daily new cases declined from 3,87,029 cases between 5th-11th May to 40,336 cases between 14th July - 16th July.

India is aiming to accelerate its nationwide covid-19 vaccination drive. The country has already administered over 39 crores vaccine doses and inching towards the 40 crores landmark.

Citing an ICMR study done in Tamil Nadu Paul said that two doses of vaccine were successful in preventing 95% deaths due to covid-19 during the second wave.

"One dose of vaccine was able to reduce the mortality rate by 82%. Two doses of vaccine were successful in preventing 95% of deaths due to covid-19 in second wave," said Paul.

The government said that it has placed an order of 66 crore doses worth ₹14,505 crore for covid-19 vaccines that included Covishield and Covaxin. Paul said that the doses will be given to the states. Additionally, 22 crore doses of the two vaccines will also go to the private sector.

Over the next five months, the government aims to get 37.5 crore doses of Covishield and 28.5 crore of Covaxin. The government’s fresh order is at ₹215.25 per dose for Covishield and ₹225.75 per dose for Covaxin, inclusive of GST.

In an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court in June, union health ministry projected 135 crore doses in contrast to its estimation made in May of 216 crore doses, with a staggering difference of 81 crore doses. Recently, the central government sharply decreased its estimated projection of the number of covid-19 vaccine doses to be available in India by December 31, 2021.

