Next three to four months remain critical in India’s fight against Covid: Govt

India is currently witnessing a slow decline in number of covid-19 cases, which the government said, is a warning that the situation can deteriorate easily if people don’t follow Covid appropriate behaviour. "Except North and South American regions, all other WHO regions are moving from good to bad and bad to worse. The world is moving towards a third wave and this is a fact. India is yet to achieve herd immunity and at this time the risk of spread remains high. Majority of Indians continue to remain vulnerable to the virus spread," said Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog adding the coming three to four months remain crucial in deciding the course of the pandemic.

