Next wave of digital shoppers to be led by grocery: Damodar Mall

“So, we are now in the sweet middle that the shoppers are at our Fresh and Smart store and shoppers on JioMart have started mimicking each other, and we're very happy because this is where the core grocery shopping really happens. Also, we're seeing what works in the store works on e-commerce also for us. So, this whole thing of saying that the e-commerce space speaks a different language and is a more sophisticated customer, as we are learning is kind of proving to be counter-intuitive. The things that we do in our stores are working exactly the way—we are using the same vocabulary on JioMart and they're succeeding albeit at a faster pace because people are savvier when they are on a digital platform," he said.