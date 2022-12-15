Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan who joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra on Wednesday has said that the next year will be difficult for the Indian economy as also for the rest of the world.
Gandhi, in his interaction asked Rajan about his views on the current economic conditions in India, the US and other countries, challenges before small industries, and economic inequality, among others.
Speaking about the economy, the former governor said, “So the next year is going to be more difficult than this one, of course, this one had lots of difficulties with the war and all that. Growth is going to be slow in the world more generally as people are raining interest rates that brings down growth."
He added, “India is also going to be hit. Indian interest rates have also gone up but Indian exports have been slowing quiet a bit." He further added, “India's inflation problem is more a commodity inflation problem, vegetable inflation problem and that is also going to be negative for growth."
"We would be lucky if we do (grow at) 5% next year. See the problem with the growth numbers is that you have to understand what you are measuring with respect to. If you had a terrible quarter last year and you are measuring with respect to, you look very good," Rajan said.
He said, "So ideally what you is look before the pandemic, in 2019, and look at now. And if you look at 2022 vis-a-vis, it's about 2% a year. That's too low for us."
When Rahul Gandhi asked about the reason for the slowdown, he said, “The Covid-19 pandemic was part of the problem," but he added that India was “slowing before the pandemic." He said, “We haven't really generated reforms which will generate growth."
He also said policies should be formulated keeping in mind the lower middle class which suffered the most due to the coronavirus pandemic. Rajan also pitched for creating a conducive environment for small and medium-scale industries and giving a push to a green revolution in the field of sustainable energy.
Ranjan also said that unemployment is a major problem and the private sector has to be pushed because all cannot get government jobs. He said that jobs can be generated in the agriculture sector if technological intervention is increased.
In his conversation, Gandhi said that after Independence, there was a green revolution, followed by the white revolution and then the computer revolution. So what can be the next revolution? he asked.
Rajan suggested that the next revolution in the country can be in the service sector.
"We can work for the US from here without going to America… like doctors can provide telemedicine services to the US and can earn a lot of foreign exchanges. Our service export will make us a superpower in export," he said.
Secondly, he said, a new kind of green revolution is there.
"If we push on that, we can be at the forefront in building windmills, making our buildings green. Most damage from climate change will be in South Asia. You have already seen Bangladesh and Pakistan suffer. India is not far behind. We occupy the same territory. So, we have to push very hard," he said.
"We can make windmills, solar, we have huge demand. But we can also innovate and I think there are lots of possibilities, we should be forward-thinking," Rajan said.
The BJP took a swipe at Rajan over his joining the Yatra in Rajasthan and said his commentary on India's economy should be discarded with "disdain" as it is "coloured and opportunistic".
The BJP's foreign affairs department head Vijay Chauthaiwale tweeted, "One former RBI governor became head of government and country lost 10 precious years. Thanks to Modi, India will not repeat that mistake. RRR (Raghuram Rajan) can walk from Delhi to Chicago."
The Congress hit back, saying the entire cabinet put together cannot match the abilities of the economist.
Reacting to BJP's criticism, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram tweeted, "Why is the BJP outraged by Rahul Gandhi having a conversation with Raghuram Rajan? Because PM Modi does not meet economists and economists have no access to PM Modi."
The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, is passing through Rajasthan. The yatra will complete 100 days on Friday.
