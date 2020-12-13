NFHS-5 shows worrying trends in children's nutritional mortality rates

Phase II covering the remaining 12 States and 2 UTs had their fieldwork suspended due to covid-19, which has been resumed from November and is expected to be completed by May, 2021, the government said. According to the union health ministry, substantial improvement in maternal and child health indicators over NFHS-4 (2015-16) was recorded in the present survey. The fertility rate has further declined, contraceptive use has increased and unmet need has been reduced in most Phase I states. The survey also found considerable improvement in vaccination coverage among children age 12-23 months across all states/UTs. Women’s empowerment indicators (including women with bank account) also portray considerable progress, the government said.