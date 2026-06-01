How India’s health profile has changed over the last four years, explained in 5 charts

Immunization: northeast catches up



Immunization is critical for child survival and improved child health as it protects children from major vaccine-preventable diseases. Full immunization coverage among children aged 12-23 months improved from 77% in NFHS-5 to 83% in NFHS-6, a six percentage-point increase. The gains are particularly visible in the northeast, where several states appear to be catching up. Assam recorded the sharpest rise, from 67% to 82%, followed by Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim, each registering an increase of more than 10 percentage points. Nagaland also improved, though it continued to report the lowest coverage at 64%. Tripura gained nearly five percentage points, while Mizoram remained almost unchanged at 72%.