How India’s health profile has changed over the last four years, explained in 5 charts

India is in the middle of a complex health transition. Child marriage declined over the years, but is still prevalent for 20% of girls. Maternal health shows signs of improvement, but caesarean deliveries surged sharply, driven by private facilities. Malnutrition remains critical, while lifestyle diseases like obesity and diabetes are rising rapidly. Immunization rate has increased 83%. These findings in the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6), conducted in 2022-23, were released last week for all states and union territories, except Manipur, where the survey could not be conducted. Mint explores the trends in detail.
Child marriage: High, but down
Child marriage is a key determinant of high fertility, poor maternal and child health, and the lower social status of women. The share of women aged 20-24 years, married before turning 18, declined from 23% to 20% over the last four years. This also means that every fifth girl still gets married underage. Although the decline was seen across rural and urban areas, disparities persist. While 11% of women aged 20-24 years in urban areas were married before turning 18, the share was 23% in rural areas. West Bengal (36%) and Bihar (35%) reported the highest prevalence of girl child marriage, followed by Tripura (34%), Jharkhand (28%), Assam (25%), Andhra Pradesh (25%), and Rajasthan (24%)—all above the national average.