How India’s health profile has changed over the last four years, explained in 5 charts

Child marriage: High, but down

Child marriage is a key determinant of high fertility, poor maternal and child health, and the lower social status of women. The share of women aged 20-24 years, married before turning 18, declined from 23% to 20% over the last four years. This also means that every fifth girl still gets married underage. Although the decline was seen across rural and urban areas, disparities persist. While 11% of women aged 20-24 years in urban areas were married before turning 18, the share was 23% in rural areas. West Bengal (36%) and Bihar (35%) reported the highest prevalence of girl child marriage, followed by Tripura (34%), Jharkhand (28%), Assam (25%), Andhra Pradesh (25%), and Rajasthan (24%)—all above the national average.