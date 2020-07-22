NFRA bars former Deloitte head from audit for 7 years over lapses at IL&FS

The role of the two auditors -- Deloitte and KPMG affiliate, BSR and Co. Llp, had come under the scanner after a debt crisis unfolded at the financial giant in September 2018. The IL&FS crisis had left a ₹1 lakh crore hole in the financial markets. The investigative authorities were quick to question the auditors in an attempt to unearth the layers of alleged discrepancies.