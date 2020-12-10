NFRA claims Deloitte was wrongly hired for IFIN’s FY18 audit

New Delhi: Audit regulator National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has alleged that Deloitte Haskins and Sells Llp’s (DHS') appointment as statutory auditor of IL&FS Financial Services Ltd (IFIN) for FY18 was illegal for breaching the ban on hiring firms with existing direct or indirect business relationships for audit.

A spokesperson for Deloitte India contested the regulator’s findings and said the firm has been cooperating with NFRA and that it will look into the order.

The regulator said in a supplementary audit quality review report dated 7 December that Deloitte was not eligible to be appointed as auditor due to alleged violation of Companies Act provisions barring certain persons as auditors. The provisions disallow those with "subsisting business relationships" or who offer certain non-audit services directly or indirectly to the company or its associates from taking up its audit assignments.

The supplementary audit quality review deals with issues which were not addressed in a report the regulator had brought out last December.

The regulator alleged the auditor failed to comply with the requirements of audit standards. “The instances of failure noticed are of such significance that it appears to NFRA that DHS (the auditor) did not have adequate justification for issuing the audit report asserting that the audit was conducted in accordance with standards on audit," NFRA said in the report made public on its website.

“DHS Llp will review NFRA’s supplementary audit quality review report in relation to IFIN which was a joint audit for FY 2017-2018. We have been cooperating with NFRA in respect of the review and remain confident that our audits, including our appointment have been performed in accordance with applicable laws, regulations and professional standards in India," the Deloitte India spokesperson said.

Earlier this year, the regulator had alleged lapses in the audit of IFIN by BSR and Associates Llp, a KPMG affiliate firm, which jointly audited the firm with Deloitte, Mint reported on 17 August.

The regulator’s views about an audit firm offering non-audit services to a company audited by it highlights the long-standing expectation gap between the authorities and the audit industry about its business model. Lucrative non-audit practice is believed to subsidize the audit practice of firms which the authorities fear adversely impacts auditors’ independence.

In February, Deloitte and Price Waterhouse Network of firms in India had voluntarily announced that they would not offer non-audit services to firms audited in India, Mint reported on 17 February. That came after the corporate affairs ministry, in a discussion paper, suggested a ban on providing non-audit services by auditors to improve audit quality. Previously, Grant Thornton too had said the firm and its affiliates had decided not to take up non-audit work such as consulting and transaction advisory services from listed firms audited by it from July 2019.

The Companies Act, 2013, currently prohibits statutory auditors from directly or indirectly offering eight specified services, including internal audit and actuarial and investment banking services, to the companies they audit. The lucrative services that are outside the current restrictions include tax audit, secretarial services, transfer pricing-related services, and mergers and acquisitions advisory.

