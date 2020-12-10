NFRA claims Deloitte was wrongly hired for IFIN’s FY18 audit

In February, Deloitte and Price Waterhouse Network of firms in India had voluntarily announced that they would not offer non-audit services to firms audited in India, Mint reported on 17 February. That came after the corporate affairs ministry, in a discussion paper, suggested a ban on providing non-audit services by auditors to improve audit quality. Previously, Grant Thornton too had said the firm and its affiliates had decided not to take up non-audit work such as consulting and transaction advisory services from listed firms audited by it from July 2019.