NFRA debars auditor for alleged professional misconduct1 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 11:08 PM IST
- The engagement partner of the New Delhi based audit firm has also been debarred from taking up statutory or internal audit of any company for three years, showed the order posted on the website of NFRA.
New Delhi: The National Financial Reporting Authority has imposed a penalty of ₹300,000 on the statutory auditor of now de-listed company SRS Ltd for alleged professional misconduct and lapses in the FY18 audit of the company, showed an official order.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×