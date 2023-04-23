Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / News / India /  NFRA debars auditor for alleged professional misconduct

NFRA debars auditor for alleged professional misconduct

1 min read . 11:08 PM IST Gireesh Chandra Prasad
The National Financial Reporting Authority has imposed a penalty of 300,000 on the statutory auditor of now de-listed company SRS Ltd for alleged professional misconduct and lapses in the FY18 audit of the company

  • The engagement partner of the New Delhi based audit firm has also been debarred from taking up statutory or internal audit of any company for three years, showed the order posted on the website of NFRA.

New Delhi: The National Financial Reporting Authority has imposed a penalty of 300,000 on the statutory auditor of now de-listed company SRS Ltd for alleged professional misconduct and lapses in the FY18 audit of the company, showed an official order.

New Delhi: The National Financial Reporting Authority has imposed a penalty of 300,000 on the statutory auditor of now de-listed company SRS Ltd for alleged professional misconduct and lapses in the FY18 audit of the company, showed an official order.

The engagement partner of the New Delhi based audit firm has also been debarred from taking up statutory or internal audit of any company for three years, showed the order posted on the website of NFRA.

The engagement partner of the New Delhi based audit firm has also been debarred from taking up statutory or internal audit of any company for three years, showed the order posted on the website of NFRA.

An email sent to SRS Ltd on Saturday seeking comments for the story remained unanswered at the time of publishing. NFRA said that SRS Ltd went into bankruptcy proceedings in 2018 and that the NFRA initiated its investigation into the audit after receiving a reference from the Serious Faud Investigation Office (SFIO). An announcement on the company’s portal said that disbursement of creditors’ claims will be done as per the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). An announcement on the National Stock Exchange said that the company has been de-listed from 27 August 2021.

An email sent to SRS Ltd on Saturday seeking comments for the story remained unanswered at the time of publishing. NFRA said that SRS Ltd went into bankruptcy proceedings in 2018 and that the NFRA initiated its investigation into the audit after receiving a reference from the Serious Faud Investigation Office (SFIO). An announcement on the company’s portal said that disbursement of creditors’ claims will be done as per the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). An announcement on the National Stock Exchange said that the company has been de-listed from 27 August 2021.

NFRA said that the engagement partner allegedly ignored the indicators pointing to the “abnormal state of affairs in the company having adverse implications for the true and fair view of financial statements." The audit engagement partner failed to display professional scepticism and due diligence in reaching his audit opinion in accordance with standards of audit, the regulator alleged.

NFRA said that the engagement partner allegedly ignored the indicators pointing to the “abnormal state of affairs in the company having adverse implications for the true and fair view of financial statements." The audit engagement partner failed to display professional scepticism and due diligence in reaching his audit opinion in accordance with standards of audit, the regulator alleged.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gireesh Chandra Prasad

Gireesh has over 22 years of experience in business journalism covering diverse aspects of the economy, including finance, taxation, energy, aviation, corporate and bankruptcy laws, accounting and auditing.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.