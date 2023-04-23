An email sent to SRS Ltd on Saturday seeking comments for the story remained unanswered at the time of publishing. NFRA said that SRS Ltd went into bankruptcy proceedings in 2018 and that the NFRA initiated its investigation into the audit after receiving a reference from the Serious Faud Investigation Office (SFIO). An announcement on the company’s portal said that disbursement of creditors’ claims will be done as per the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). An announcement on the National Stock Exchange said that the company has been de-listed from 27 August 2021.

