NFRA debars auditor for lapses

The National Financial Reporting Authority has debarred an auditor and has imposed a monetary penalty of ₹3,00,000 for lapses in the audit work conducted on a listed company, said an official order.
NFRA examined the audit work conducted on the company for FY20 on the basis of information received from capital market regulator SEBI and serious lapses in the audit were noted, the audit watchdog said in the order.
NFRA alleged that the chartered accountant failed to report non-recognition of interest costs pertaining to borrowings of the company classified as non-performing assets by the lender banks. “This was a major failure as interest cost was approximately 88% of the reported profit before tax," NFRA said in a note about the order.
NFRA said the chartered accountant allegedly failed to conduct audit in accordance with the standards on auditing. The chartered accountant failed to consider the crucial provisions of the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind ASs) while conducting the statutory audit, said audit regulator.
The move suggests that NFRA will keep a close watch over the audit quality of not only audit firms, but also of individual auditors.
