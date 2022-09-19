NFRA debars CA for five years, imposes 5 lakh penalty

In its investigations, NFRA found that the CA Rajiv Bengali had falsely reported the audit of cash flow statement despite the fact that TDML’s Financial Statements did not include the cash flow statement
NEW DELHI :The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), the country’s sole independent audit regulator, has debarred chartered accountant Rajiv Bengali for five years from being appointed as an auditor or internal auditor of any company or body corporate, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Monday.
It has also imposed a penalty of ₹5 lakhs upon Bengali, who as a proprietary concern was auditor of the listed entity Trilogic Digital Media Limited (TDML) for for the Financial Year 2016-17.
In its investigations, NFRA found that the CA had falsely reported the audit of Cash Flow Statement despite the fact that TDML’s Financial Statements did not include the Cash Flow Statement. Auditor had also attempted to mislead NFRA with fabricated Cash Flow Statement.
The NFRA order also said the CA was grossly negligent in issuing unmodified audit opinion on Financial Statements which did not reflect true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company. He also failed to ensure compliance with six Accounting Standards.
“CA Rajiv Bengali had violated a large number of Standards on Auditing, accordingly, audit of a listed company was performed in a perfunctory and casual manner," the NFRA order said.