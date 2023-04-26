Auditor of Coffee Day Group entity debarred for 10 yrs

Auditor of Coffee Day Group entity debarred for 10 yrs2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 12:42 AM IST
The audit regulator said its investigations showed that the auditor failed to meet the relevant requirements of auditing standards in a number of significant aspects and demonstrated a serious lack of competence.
New Delhi: The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has debarred a Karnataka-based auditor for 10 years, citing deficiencies in the FY20 statutory audit of Mysore Amalgamated Coffee Estates Ltd, a group entity of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, showed an official order.
