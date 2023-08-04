Audit unreliable, invalid if files not submitted: NFRA2 min read 04 Aug 2023, 11:35 PM IST
NFRA’s ruling taking the alleged non-submission of audit files as professional misconduct came in the case of a statutory audit of a company Bartronics India Ltd for the 18 months up to 31 March 2015 by a Hyderabad based auditor.
NEW DELHI : Absence of audit documentation and failure to submit audit files to the regulator is clear evidence that the audit is unreliable and invalid, National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has said in a regulatory order.
