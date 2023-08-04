Audit unreliable, invalid if files not submitted: NFRA

NFRA chairperson Ajay Bhushan Pandey at a conference last month listed lack of audit documentation as a critical finding from its disciplinary orders. “ Audit work documentation, if performed in true spirit, leads to ‘thinking audit’ rather than ‘ticking audit’. Of course, such an exercise will naturally bring to the fore the much-needed professional scepticism and analytical mind of the auditors into active play," Pandey said at the event. NFRA also wants auditors to understand the business purpose, business rationale of transactions and the group structure of the companies as it would help in detecting financial irregularities and fraud. NFRA believes auditors cannot brush aside their responsibility to report frauds. The watchdog last month clarified that resignation does not absolve an auditor of his responsibility to report suspected fraud. (ends)