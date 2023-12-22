NFRA flags gaps in statutory audits done by top audit firms
Summary
- The observations are not disciplinary in nature, but an opportunity for the auditors to improve their systems and procedures.
NEW DELHI: India’s audit regulator on Friday pointed to gaps and inadequacies in procedures followed and documentation of statutory audits done by top audit firms. The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) issued its report after inspections at BSR & Co. LLP, Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP, Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, and SRBC & Co. LLP.