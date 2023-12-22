NFRA flags gaps in statutory audits done by top audit firms

NFRA said that SRBC’s policies and procedures for ensuring integrity of audit documents are not fully in accordance with some requirements of a quality control standard. The finalized and signed-off audit documentation is editable at any time before archival without affecting the sign-offs, NFRA alleged. It also said that the independent policies of the audit firm do not recognize the direct and indirect relationship between SRBC and members of the international network of Ernst & Young Global Ltd (EY). This has resulted in violations of Sections 144 and 141 of the Companies Act, 2013, NFRA alleged. These sections deal with prohibited services and eligibility of auditors.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}